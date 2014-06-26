REFILE-Japan Inc braces for labour reform, plans to boost productivity -Reuters poll
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
June 26 Longmaster Information & Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire information tech firm in Guangzhou for 650 million yuan ($104.69 million) via cash and share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on June 27
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pDT0nI; bit.ly/1jQIYMf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs
SAO PAULO, April 20 Two executives at Brazilian poultry firm BRF SA were among 60 people charged on Thursday with taking part in a scheme to bribe health officials, in a scandal that briefly closed global markets to Brazilian meat, according to a statement from prosecutors.