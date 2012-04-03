HONG KONG, April 3 Private equity firm Longreach
Group has hired Morgan Stanley to explore the sale of its
majority stake in Taiwanese lender EnTie Commercial Bank Ltd
, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Longreach bought nearly 51 percent of EnTie in 2007 for
T$18.8 billion ($637 million) amid a rush of private equity
deals in Taiwan's banking industry. The value of the stake has
dropped to about $440 million based on Monday's closing price.
Longreach has not decided on an exit strategy and there is
no process underway to find a buyer, the source added. But the
hiring of an investment bank underscores the private equity
firm's desire to cash in on its investment.
The source declined to be identified as the decision was not
public. Longreach officials were not available for immediate
comment. EnTie and Morgan Stanley declined comment.
($1 = 29.4950 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Faith Hung;
Editing by Chris Lewis)