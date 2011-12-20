(Follows alerts)

Dec 20 Canada's Longview Oil Corp expects to produce more oil in 2012 than this year's target as it drilled new wells, and increased its capital spending to focus on oil projects.

The oil and natural gas company sees full-year 2012 production of 6,600-6,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with 2011 forecast of 6,300-6,500 boepd.

The company expects to exit 2011 with a production rate of 6,800-7,000 boepd.

The company, with properties in West Central Alberta, Sunset, Skaro-Alexis, Saskatchewan and Lloydminster, raised its 2012 capital expenditure to C$70-C$75 million from C$50-C$60 million this year.

The company said it expects funds from operations for 2012 to be C$91 million.

Shares of the company, which went public this year, closed at C$10.15 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)