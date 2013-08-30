Aug 30 Longview Power LLC filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy along with certain of its affiliates, a court filing
showed, as the U.S. power plant operator aims to restructure its
debts to gain financial and operational flexibility.
Longview Power, majority-owned by First Reserve Corp, a
private investment firm, listed liabilities and assets of more
than $1 billion, a court filing showed.
"The company has been in consensual negotiations with our
senior lenders toward a Chapter 11 plan to maximize value. We
remain confident that the company and our lenders will reach an
agreement on the terms of a Chapter 11 plan in the near term,"
Chief Executive Jeffery Keffer said.
Longview said there will be no interruption to its business
and employees will not be affected by the Chapter 11 filing.
Longview Power's coal-fired facility in Maidsville, West
Virginia, has a capacity to generate about 700 megawatts of
electrical power.
The company has engaged Lazard Ltd as its investment
banker and Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC as its
restructuring advisor.
Longview is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, as primary
restructuring counsel, and Dentons US LLP for all issues related
to company's pending arbitration proceedings.
The case is in re Longview Power LLC, Case No. 13-12211,
U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.