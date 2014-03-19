BRIEF-MyBucks places the first 6 mln euros of its new Eurobond
* Successfully places the first 6 million euros ($6.39 million) of its new Eurobond
March 19 Long Yuan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says wins a property construction contract in Foshan city for about 407 million yuan ($65.73 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wyd77v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Successfully places the first 6 million euros ($6.39 million) of its new Eurobond
April 18 Australian shares finished lower on Tuesday as resources stocks were aggressively sold on fears of oversupply.