BRIEF-Frasers Hospitality Trust says Q2 gross revenue rose 43.1 pct to S$38.7 mln
* Quarterly distribution per stapled security was lower at 1.2063 cents
Dec 29 Lonkey Industrial Co Ltd Guangzhou
* Says plans share private placement to raise 650 million yuan ($104.45 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tsTCnc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2231 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Quarterly distribution per stapled security was lower at 1.2063 cents
April 27 Microsoft Corp's lineup of Surface tablets, laptops and desktop computers has always been a paradox.