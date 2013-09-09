LONDON, Sept 9 South African platinum miner Lonmin, almost 25 percent owned by Glencore Xstrata , has appointed two executives from the commodities group to its board, it said on Monday.

Lonmin said Gary Nagle, CEO of Glencore Xstrata's alloys division and member of its global management committee, had joined the board as a non-executive director with immediate effect, along with Paul Smith, head of strategy and communications for Glencore Xstrata.

Neither is deemed independent, leaving Lonmin to recruit a further independent non-executive director to rebalance its board, the platinum group said.