LONDON, Sept 9 South African platinum miner
Lonmin, almost 25 percent owned by Glencore Xstrata
, has appointed two executives from the commodities
group to its board, it said on Monday.
Lonmin said Gary Nagle, CEO of Glencore Xstrata's alloys
division and member of its global management committee, had
joined the board as a non-executive director with immediate
effect, along with Paul Smith, head of strategy and
communications for Glencore Xstrata.
Neither is deemed independent, leaving Lonmin to recruit a
further independent non-executive director to rebalance its
board, the platinum group said.