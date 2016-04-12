(Adds details, analyst comment)
April 12 South Africa-focused platinum producer
Lonmin on Tuesday said Simon Scott would step down as
chief financial officer and that the company is looking for a
successor.
Scott, appointed to Lonmin's board in 2010, served as acting
chief executive officer from August 2012 to July 2013.
Before joining Lonmin, Scott was CFO of Johannesburg-listed
Aveng Ltd, an engineering and construction group with
significant involvement in the mining sector.
"After successfully completing last year's fundraising in an
exceptionally challenging market, it is now the right time for
me to pursue other interests," Scott said in a statement.
Scott will step down from the board following Lonmin's
interim results in May, the company said.
Like its peers, Lonmin is battling sharp falls in commodity
prices amid a supply glut and slowing demand growth in top
consumer China. Its share price has tumbled by more than 94
percent since the start of 2015.
Lonmin raised $400 million through a cash call in December.
The rights issue was undersubscribed even though it was deeply
discounted.
"He's been there (Lonmin) for past five-and-a-half years and
this is a decision to move on to something else," analyst Edward
Sterck of BMO Capital Markets said.
Lonmin said it was at an advanced stage in its search for a
successor and that an announcement would be made in due course.
Shares in the company rose as much as 9.2 percent before
easing off a bit to trade up 7.5 percent at 142.50 pence by 1006
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
Other platinum producers such as Anglo American Platinum
and Impala Platinum jumped as much as 4
percent and 3 percent respectively following a rise in platinum
prices.
