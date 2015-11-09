(Fixes typo in first paragraph)
* Lonmin to sell 27 billion new shares
* Rights issue priced at 1 pence a share
* Full-year pretax loss widens to $2.26 bln
* Writes down $1.8 billion in assets
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 9 Lonmin
priced its $407 million share issue at a 94 percent discount as
the platinum miner fights for survival in the face of low prices
and after knocking $1.8 billion off the value of its assets.
Battered by strikes, rising costs and weak platinum prices,
Lonmin said last month it planned to raise the money and another
$370 million in bank loans to refinance debt due in May 2016.
The miner is also closing some shafts, cutting its workforce by
about 15 percent and has reduced capital spending.
Lonmin said on Monday it plans to sell 27 billion shares at
1 pence each to shareholders in a 46 for 1 rights issue, a huge
discount to the stock's Friday closing price of 16.25 pence.
The company had signalled the equity cash call would be
issued at a "significant discount" and it has urged shareholders
to approve the sale at a meeting on Nov. 19, saying the money
was crucial to its survival.
"The rights issue has been fully underwritten and we hope
shareholders vote positively. We firmly believe that the rights
issue is in the best interest of our shareholders," Lonmin Chief
Executive Ben Magara said in a statement.
Lonmin's shares, which have tumbled 90 percent this year,
rose 10.7 percent to 17.83 pence as of 1300 GMT on Monday on
hopes the underwritten rights issue would buy the company more
time to carry out its restructuring plans.
Lonmin has said that if shareholders reject the issue,
lenders would not provide the loans needed to push back the
maturity of the 2016 debt to 2020.
Lonmin said South Africa's Public Investment Corporation
(PIC), which owns about 7 percent of the company, had committed
to buying its full entitlement and had "sub-underwritten a
material portion" of issue over and above its entitlement.
FULLY UNDERWRITTEN
PIC said it would comment later when asked how much more of
the rights issue it would take. Lonmin's other top shareholders
include South Africa's Kagiso Asset Management, Capital World
Investors and Standard Life Investments.
Magara declined to say whether other shareholders had
committed to take up the rights issue.
"What is crucial is that it is fully underwritten and no
bank would have committed that if they did not have the
confidence of how the existing shareholders would follow their
rights," Magara said.
Investec analysts said investors had little choice but to
sign up: "Management is effectively forcing shareholders to
follow their rights, or be diluted into obscurity."
Lonmin also had to rely on an $800 million rights issue to
shore up its battered balance sheet in November 2012.
"This is another piece of disappointing news for
shell-shocked investors in the mining space. An incredibly
dilutive rights issue, with very high advisory fees attached,"
said Royal London Asset Management's portfolio manager Martin
Cholwill.
Lonmin said net proceeds would be $369 million, after
deducting fees and expenses.
Lonmin was hit harder than other producers by a platinum
mining strike in 2014, South Africa's longest and costliest,
because unlike its peers, virtually all its operations are
concentrated in the strike-affected Rustenburg area.
In July, the miner announced a plan to close or mothball
several mine shafts, putting 6,000 jobs at risk. It said on
Monday about 3,100 people have since left the company, leaving
it with a workforce of some 35,000, including contractors.
The company also said on Monday its full-year pretax loss
widened to $2.26 billion from $326 million and that it had
booked a $1.8 billion charge on its assets as metal prices fall
and it restructures its business.
Spot platinum has recovered from seven-year lows of
less than $900 hit last month on concerns about oversupply and
slowing demand in top consumer China, but is still at levels
last seen in 2009.
"Lonmin will continue to be free cash flow negative if the
spot price continues, despite the operational restructuring,"
BMO Capital Markets analysts said. "However, the refinancing
appears sufficient to see the company through at least the next
three years if the current environment prevails."
Greenhill advised Lonmin on the rights issue, which is being
underwritten by HSBC, J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Standard Bank.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise in London; Editing by
Keith Weir and David Clarke)