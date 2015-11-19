(Repeats earlier story. No change to text.)
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 Lonmin shareholders
will on Thursday decide whether to approve a deeply-discounted
$407 million share issue, as the beleaguered platinum producer
seeks cash to stay afloat.
Battered by strikes, rising costs and weak platinum prices,
South Africa-focused Lonmin said last month it also
planned to raise another $370 million in loans to refinance debt
currently due in May 2016.
Lonmin shares have tumbled more than 90 percent this year
and the firm has knocked $1.8 billion off the value of its
assets.
The depth of Lonmin's plight was illustrated last week when
it priced its rights issue at just 1 pence a share - a huge
discount to the stock's Nov. 6 closing price of 16.25 pence on
the London Stock Exchange.
Analysts said the low price was a strategy to force
shareholders to take up their entitlement or risk having their
investment in the company heavily diluted.
Lonmin has warned that if it doesn't raise the cash it
needs, its shares could be suspended.
"Investors are being left with little option but to follow
their rights given the very deep discount," Investec analysts
said in a note.
"However, compare Impala and Lonmin capital raising - Do you
follow your rights when proceeds are being used to pay debt or
if proceeds are being used to finance a new lower cost
operation?"
South Africa's Impala Platinum last month raised 4
billion rand ($282 million) through the issue of new shares to
fund the development of two shafts.
Lonmin has said its share sale has been fully underwritten.
South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which
owns about 7 percent of the company, has committed to buying its
full entitlement and has sub-underwritten a material portion of
the issue, over and above its entitlement, Lonmin said.
"They must show us now that they can make a difference. If
they have to come back to us in a year, that will mean that they
were dishonest and their integrity will be brought into
question," PIC Chief Executive Daniel Matjila was quoted as
saying in the Sunday Times newspaper.
Lonmin still has to convince the wider market it can be a
viable business with platinum prices near seven year lows
beneath $850 an ounce.
The metal used in emissions-capping diesel auto catalysts
and jewellery is on track for a 30 percent decline this year,
its third consecutive annual fall, hobbled by slowing demand in
top consumer China.
This would be a third rights issue for Lonmin in six years
after the firm asked for cash from shareholders in 2009 and 2012
to shore up its balance sheet.
Lonmin was hit hard last year by a five-month strike - South
Africa's longest and costliest - because, unlike peers such as
Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum, almost all
its operations were in the strike-affected area.
The rights issue is being underwritten by HSBC, J.P. Morgan
Cazenove and Standard Bank.
($1 = 14.1850 rand)
(Additional reporting by Clara Denina and Atul Prakash in
London; Editing by Veronica Brown and Mark Potter)