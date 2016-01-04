Jan 4 Platinum producer Lonmin Plc said
in a regulatory filing that Kagiso Asset Management sold nearly
33 million shares in the company in December, fully divesting
its stake.
Cape Town-based Kagiso, Lonmin's third-largest shareholder,
sold the shares on Dec. 17, a week after a crucial rights issue
by the company failed to find favour with investors.
Lonmin, hurt by plunging platinum prices and high labour
costs, raised $400 million through the rights issue, which
priced shares at just a penny each.
The issue made Public Investment Corp, which manages South
African government employee retirement funds, the largest
shareholder in Lonmin with a stake of nearly 30 percent.
Kagiso was not immediately available to comment.
