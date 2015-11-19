(Repeats to attach to news alerts)
LONDON Nov 19 Lonmin
shareholders on Thursday provisionally approved the company's
proposal to raise $407 million in a share issue.
The final results of the votes will be announced later in
the day, the company's Chairman Brian Beamish said after the
shareholder meeting in London.
The loss-making platinum producer had asked its shareholders
to vote on five proposals, including consolidation of Lonmin
shares. Shareholders also provisionally authorised its directors
to allot news shares.
(Reporting by Clara Denina and Atul Prakash; Editing by Mark
Potter)