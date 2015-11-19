(Repeats to attach to news alerts)

LONDON Nov 19 Lonmin shareholders on Thursday provisionally approved the company's proposal to raise $407 million in a share issue.

The final results of the votes will be announced later in the day, the company's Chairman Brian Beamish said after the shareholder meeting in London.

The loss-making platinum producer had asked its shareholders to vote on five proposals, including consolidation of Lonmin shares. Shareholders also provisionally authorised its directors to allot news shares. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Atul Prakash; Editing by Mark Potter)