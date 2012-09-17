* Now expects sales of 685,000-700,000 oz of platinum for
Sept 17 Platinum miner Lonmin Plc cut
its full-year sales forecast as it continues to be hurt by
violent strikes at its mines in South Africa.
The world's No.3 platinum producer said it now expects to
sell between 685,000 ounces and 700,000 ounces of platinum for
the year ending Sept. 30.
The company, whose shares have dropped 37 percent since
January, said in August that it was unlikely to meet its
previous target of 750,000 ounces.
Lonmin also reiterated its expectation to exceed its
forecast of an 8.5 percent rise for unit costs.
The company has been hit by a month of lost production and
the absence of Chief Executive Ian Farmer, who has been on sick
leave since last month.
It has already warned it is in danger of breaching debt
covenants and has said it may need to raise equity. The
covenants would likely be breached by Sept. 30, when they are
due to be tested.
The strikes, arising out of a push for wage hikes, have
already claimed the lives of 45 people, the company said.
Last week, striking workers rejected a pay offer from
Lonmin, dimming prospects of ending several weeks of industrial
action that has swept through South Africa's platinum sector.
On Monday, the company said it gave notice to terminate its
contract with Murray and Roberts - a contractor which supplies
about 1,200 staff at its K4 shaft with effect from October 17.
"The situation is delicate but we have limited options in
terms of managing the trade-off between lost production, higher
wages and business rationalisation, including a significant
reduction in jobs," Simon Scott, Lonmin's acting CEO, said.
"A prolonged delay in production will only force further
difficult management decisions."
Aquarius Platinum's Kroondal platinum mine and
Xstrata's chrome mine near Rustenburg in South Africa
restarted on Monday after suspending operations last week,
although the situation on the ground remained tense.
Lonmin said mining activity at its Marikana remains minimal,
though all shafts are operational.
Despite South Africa's dominance of the platinum sector,
rising power and labour costs and a sharp drop in the price of
the precious metal this year have left many mines struggling to
keep their heads above water.
South Africa is home to 80 percent of the world's known
reserves of platinum.
However, platinum prices have jumped over 20 percent
in the past five weeks as investors fear more disruption to
supplies of the precious metal used in jewellery and vehicle
catalytic converters.
Lonmin shares were roughly flat at 617.5 pence at 1124 GMT
on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.