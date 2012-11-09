* Xstrata has not yet decided to take rights-sources
* Lonmin expected to post pre-tax loss for year
By David Dolan and Clara Ferreira-Marques
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, Nov 8 Platinum miner Lonmin
Plc will price its $800 million rights issue at around a
45 percent discount on Friday, according to three people
familiar with the matter, representing the top of its expected
range.
Its biggest shareholder, Xstrata Plc, has not yet
decided whether it will take up rights in the issue, said the
people, all of whom declined to be identified because the
information is not yet public.
Lonmin is also due to report its full-year results
on Friday. It needs to raise funds to cut debt and finance a
recovery after six weeks of deadly strikes at its South African
platinum mines.
"Currently (Xtrata) are not participating in the rights
issue, but I think there is a likelihood that they will," one of
the people said.
Xstrata, which is still in the midst of being taken over by
its own largest shareholder Glencore, has a 25 percent
holding in Lonmin after a failed takeover attempt four years
ago.
Glencore is said to have little appetite for platinum, other
sources have said.
Lonmin will offer the shares at around a 45 percent discount
to the theoretical ex-rights price, or TERP, two of the people
said. TERP is the market price the shares would theoretically
have after the rights issue. It is based on the number of new
shares to be issued and the price of existing shares.
Reuters earlier reported that the range was likely to be
between 35 and 45 percent. Shares of the company are down more
than 53 percent so far this year in London.
There is "strong demand" for the rights issue at the
current, discounted, levels, said one of the sources.
"I think people see value in Lonmin at where its priced,"
the source said, adding that the offer is expected to run from
Nov. 20 to Dec. 11.
BLACK EMPOWERMENT
The rights issue will not dilute Lonmin's black empowerment
rating, because its black investors hold direct stakes in its
mines, not its shares.
South African companies are required to meet government
targets on black ownership in a drive to right imbalances from
apartheid.
Lonmin said last month it needed the rights issue
to restructure a balance sheet that is one of the most stretched
in the sector, thanks to cost inflation, cooling demand for
platinum and the crippling strikes that cost it 110,000 ounces
in lost platinum output.
In August Lonmin's Marikana mine was the scene of South
Africa's most violent episode since the end of apartheid, when
police shot dead 34 people involved in wildcat stoppages
battering the country's already beleaguered platinum industry.
Without the rights issue Lonmin would have seen a revised
debt agreement scrapped and would likely breach key covenants as
the new debt agreement is conditional on Lonmin raising at least
$700 million by the end of the year.
"Lonmin needs this money to 'stay in the game'. Current and
prospective shareholders will have to chip in at least half the
value of their existing holdings to allow their investment to
remain viable," CIBC analysts said in a note.
"To get payback on this will require a metal price basket
increase of at least 25 percent by our estimates."
Lonmin is expected by analysts to report a loss before tax
of $18.5 million for the year ended Sept. 30, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates, which compares with a $315
million profit in the previous year.