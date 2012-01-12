* South Africa's DMR rules in favour of Keysha

* Lonmin may seek judicial review and compensation

LONDON Jan 12 South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) has thrown out an appeal by platinum miner Lonmin over prospecting rights on part of its mining area.

The DMR awarded rights for base metals minerals on part of Lonmin's area to Keysha Investments, which is linked to a former Lonmin director, in May 2009. Lonmin appealed that decision.

"Lonmin is confident of its legal position and, given its view that this decision is procedurally and substantively incorrect, will take all necessary future measures to protect its rights, including taking the matter to court for review," the company said in a statement.

The DMR declined to comment on the Lonmin case.

A source familiar with the situation described the area in question as one of Lonmin's "minor assets", adding revenue generated by the associated minerals on the disputed area totalled $11 million in 2009.

That compares with Lonmin's group revenue of $1.9 billion in the 12 months to last September 30.

Lonmin may seek compensation from the DMR and its former director. It said in November it may lodge compensation claims on the basis of expropriation and breach of duties respectively.

Shares in Lonmin, which have fallen 31 percent in the last six months, closed up 2.8 percent at 985 pence on Thursday.

South Africa's handling of disputed mine rights has damaged the resource-rich country's reputation and raised investor concerns over transparency and governance.

The industry's biggest worry is mining rights they have exploited for years could come under government review, and they could lose part of their business to companies with deep political ties but little experience in mining.

The DMR has admitted to "gaps and inconsistencies" in the mining act and promised to overhaul it, but added rights already awarded are unlikely to be revoked.

Yet in a court case last month with similarities to Lonmin's situation, a South African judge ruled in favour of Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of Anglo American, in a dispute over prospecting rights at Kumba's Sishen mine.

Imperial Crown Trading, a company with no mining experience and with business links to President Jacob Zuma's son, had initially been awarded the mineral prospecting rights.