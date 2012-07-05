MARIKANA, South Africa, July 5 Platinum miner Lonmin is reviewing its closely watched spending plans, its head of mining said on Thursday, in the latest evidence that short-term pressures on the industry are hurting companies' efforts to secure future production.

Lonmin, the world's third-largest platinum producer, has so far stuck to its plans for capital expenditure, which is key to its aim of ramping up growth shafts to bring down the overall cost of producing an ounce of platinum.

It is still expecting to spend $450 million in 2012 and roughly the same next year, despite weak demand, cost pressures and safety stoppages imposed by governments - but that could change, it said.

Mark Munroe, head of mining for Lonmin, said during a presentation at Lonmin's Marikana operations that the company was "actively looking at options".

Earlier this week, rival Aquarius Platinum said it planned to limit mining activities to concentrate on conserving cash and guarding its reserves until economic circumstances changed. Aquarius said on Wednesday it would suspend all non-essential capital expenditure.