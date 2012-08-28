JOHANNESBURG Aug 28 South Africa is seeking a
"peace accord" in its embattled platinum belt to have feuding
unions lay down their weapons and then start wage talks for
ending a deadly strike that has paralysed miner Lonmin
, the labour ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry said in a statement it expects to reach the
peace agreement on Wednesday.
"Upon conclusion of a peace accord, the parties will start
engaging on the demands raised by the workers," it said.
Labour strife returned to South Africa's platinum sector on
Monday, derailing London-based Lonmin's efforts to restart
mining and fanning fears of a resurgence of the violence that
has killed 44 people this month.
The violence stemmed from a bloody turf war, which has been
spreading through the sector, between the dominant National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the small but militant
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
The labour ministry said representatives from NUM, AMCU,
Lonmin management and other unions met on Tuesday in Rustenburg,
a city about 120 kms (70 miles) west of Johannesburg and in the
heart of the country's platinum operations.
Lonmin is the world's third largest producer of platinum, a
white metal used in car catalytic converters and jewelry, and
accounts for 12 percent of global output.
It is losing about 2,500 ounces a day and its mining
operations have been frozen for over 2 weeks.
The strikers, who are rock driller operators, have been
demanding a monthly wage of 12,500 rand ($1,500) for their tough
and dangerous job. The company says they get about 9,800 rand
with an average monthly bonus of 1,500 rand.