* Lonmin proposes rights issue exceeding market cap
* Plans to push through with 6,000 job cuts
* Shares up 7 percent
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 21 Platinum producer Lonmin
plans a $400 million rights issue of new shares
and will proceed with a planned restructuring to cut 6,000 jobs
in the face of depressed prices, it said on Wednesday.
The moves, along with a debt restructuring, are last-ditch
efforts to turn round a company that has seen its share price
fall to record lows this year. The $400 million rights issue
exceeds its current market capitalisation of 170 million pounds
($262 million).
Lonmin also announced that it had cut its capital
expenditure for the year to Sept. 30 to $136 million from an
original target of $250 million.
The company, which had already flagged the possibility of
6,000 job losses with the aid of voluntary severance and early
retirement programmes, said the restructuring is now expected to
be completed by the end of September 2016.
It said that South Africa's Public Investment Corporation
(PIC), which owns about 7 percent stake of the company, had
indicated to Lonmin's board that it would take up its full
entitlement and might "underwrite a material portion of the
proposed rights issue in excess of that.
Lonmin shares in Johannesburg were up more than 7 percent in
early trade.
The embattled platinum producer, whose Marikana mine was the
scene of the police killing of 34 wildcat strikers three years
ago, also said it planned to amend its debt facilities "for a
total of $370 million, maturing in May 2020".
It said this would be conditional on the raising of $400
million in new equity funding through the rights issue.
"The amended debt facilities will replace the existing debt
facilities commitments, which as at 30 September 2015 were
approximately $543 million and mature in May and June 2016," it
said.
FRAUGHT WITH DIFFICULTIES
Lonmin's plans are likely to be fraught with difficulties
despite the apparent vote of support from the PIC, which manages
pensions on behalf of South African government employees.
"The first hurdle is to get this substantial rights issue
away and shareholders will be arguing for a very attractive
price given the size in relation to the market capitalisation,"
Citi said.
Lonmin had to rely on an $800 million rights issue to shore
up its battered balance sheet in November 2012 and has been
beset by a string of problems since.
The company and its peers are still recovering from a
five-month strike last year and have been dealt a further blow
by the emissions-scandal at Volkswagen, which has
further depressed platinum prices.
Platinum fell to seven-year lows this month at less
than $900 an ounce after the United States accused the German
carmaker of using software for diesel cars that deceived
regulators measuring emissions.
Lonmin also has social and housing obligations to meet under
South African law and achieving these would be difficult under
current operating and market conditions.
Job losses are another sensitive issue in Africa's most
advanced economy, where the unemployment rate is about 25
percent, the mining workforce is restive and income disparities
are glaring.
($1 = 0.6477 pounds)
