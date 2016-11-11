Nov 11 Platinum mining company Lonmin Plc said on Friday it would buy Anglo American Platinum Ltd's stake of its joint venture on Pandora mine for a consideration of 400 million rand ($27.92 million).

The acquisition of South Africa's platinum producer Anglo American Platinum's 42.5 percent stake gives London-based Lonmin a 92.5 percent stake in the mine, leaving Northam Platinum Ltd with 7.5 percent.

Separately, Amplats said it sold its stake in the mine for a deferred cash consideration of 400 million rand-1 billion rand over a period of six years.

($1 = 14.3245 rand) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)