Nov 11 Platinum mining company Lonmin Plc
said on Friday it would buy Anglo American Platinum
Ltd's stake of its joint venture on Pandora mine for a
consideration of 400 million rand ($27.92 million).
The acquisition of South Africa's platinum producer Anglo
American Platinum's 42.5 percent stake gives London-based Lonmin
a 92.5 percent stake in the mine, leaving Northam Platinum Ltd
with 7.5 percent.
Separately, Amplats said it sold its stake in the mine for a
deferred cash consideration of 400 million rand-1 billion rand
over a period of six years.
($1 = 14.3245 rand)
