* Lonmin CEO diagnosed with serious illness
* Says has so far lost 15,000 platinum equivalent ouces
* Says will re-examine debt covenants on Sept 30
LONDON, Aug 16 Platinum miner Lonmin
warned on Thursday it was likely to miss its full year
production and cost targets after losing thousands of ounces
following violent clashes between unions that forced it to
freeze mining at its South African operations.
The miner said eight Lonmin workers and two policemen had
been killed in the violence that began last Friday - the
deadliest so far in a membership turf war between the dominant
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the newer Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) in South Africa.
Adding to its woes, the company said its chief executive,
Ian Farmer, had been diagnosed with a serious illness and taken
to hospital. Chairman Roger Phillimore has temporarily taken on
Farmer's day-to-day responsibilities.
The miner, which said the situation on the ground had eased
since Wednesday morning, said its shafts remained operational
and ready for employees to return, but its striking rock drill
operators remained armed and away from work. They will face
dismissal unless they return to work by Friday.
"As a result of the disruption, Lonmin has so far lost six
days of mined production, representing approximately 300,000
tonnes of ore, or 15,000 Platinum equivalent ounces," the
London- and Johannesburg-listed miner said in a statement.
"Consequently, it is unlikely that Lonmin will meet its full
year guidance of 750,000 saleable ounces of platinum, although
the extent of the variation from guidance will depend on the
timing and speed with which normal operations can safely
resume."
Guidance that unit costs will rise 8.5 percent this year is
also likely to be exceeded.
"If Ian remains out for some period of time, it's a big
negative. He's the one who is leading the reshaping of the
company on the spending cuts and he's also the one who has been
dealing with the recent labour unrest," one London-based equity
analyst said. "Two big hits today. On both fronts, it depends on
how things develop from here."
Lonmin, which has one of the weakest balance sheets in the
sector, said its debt was well within the terms of its
facilities but would examine pressure from the current
disruption on its debt covenants at the end of September.
Lonmin's London shares extended losses on the news and were
down 6.3 percent at 651.5 pence at 1345 GMT.