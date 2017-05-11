* Platinum belt has been plagued by social unrest
By Ed Stoddard and Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON May 11 Platinum producer
Lonmin said on Thursday community protesters demanding
1,000 jobs were disrupting output, damaging property and
intimidating employees around its Marikana and other operations
in South Africa.
The Lonmin ructions are the latest flare-up on South
Africa's restless platinum belt between impoverished communities
seeking a bigger slice of the mineral pie and companies
grappling with depressed prices and rising costs.
Lonmin said production at two shafts had stopped because of
the protests and its output losses amounted to around 40 million
rand ($3 million) over seven days, but it could not meet the
protesters' demands for jobs.
"These demands are not realistic in the current economic
climate and cannot be acceded to without threatening the
sustainability of the business," Lonmin said in a statement.
"Lonmin has recently undergone a restructuring, in close
consultation with its recognised union, and significantly
reduced its workforce as a result. It simply cannot absorb
additional employees at this stage," it said.
The London-listed company, which has all its mines in South
Africa, has been hamstrung for years by stubbornly low platinum
prices, soaring costs and strikes, forcing it to bring out the
begging bowl to investors twice in the last five years.
RIGHT MOVE
"The temporary closure of these shafts is the right move.
Safety first, production issues later. You don’t want another
‘Marikana’," said Momentum SP Reid mining analyst Sibonginkosi
Nyanga, referring to a 2012 incident where police shot dead 34
Lonmin miners taking part in a violent wildcat strike.
Nyanga said the latest protests were another public
relations disaster and setback for struggling Lonmin.
Lonmin's $400 million rights issue in December 2015 was
undersubscribed even though it was deeply discounted, revealing
investors' eroding faith in a turnaround.
Lonmin said in January it was reviewing capital expenditure.
Its first-half results are due on Monday.
Lonmin is not the only platinum producer hit by community
protests in South Africa, which sits on over 70 percent of known
global reserves of the precious metal used for emissions-capping
catalytic converters in the auto industry.
Impala Platinum says low prices and social unrest
could lead to large-scale job losses at its Marula mine, a
flashpoint for labour tensions in the past.
Anglo American Platinum has had similar problems
around its Mogalakwena mine, the company's most profitable
operation and the world's largest open-pit platinum mine.
In Lonmin's case, the community in question is the Bapo ba
Mogale, which has equity in Lonmin through an investment company
set up by its traditional council and which has been given
opportunities to supply services to the mines.
South Africa's unemployment rate is 26.5 percent and income
disparities are glaring, a combustible mix atop some of the
world's richest mineral reserves.
($1 = 13.3320 rand)
(Addtional reporting by Zandi Shabalala in London; Editing by
James Macharia/Mark Potter/Susan Fenton)