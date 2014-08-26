(Adds analyst comment, background)
LONDON Aug 26 Platinum producer Lonmin
said it has not made a decision on the size and shape of any
business restructuring and its immediate aim is to ramp up
production after a crippling five-month platinum strike that hit
the sector this year.
Industry sources had told Reuters the company is planning a
business restructuring, which will include the shut down of some
of the company's shafts and job cuts.
"No decisions, about the size and shape of any restructuring
of the business, have been made," the company said in a
statement on Tuesday.
South Africa's longest and costliest mining strike ever
almost paralysed Lonmin's production and hit its larger rivals
Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum
too, earlier this year.
Lonmin has estimated it lost around 400,000 ounces of
platinum production because of the strike, worth almost $600
million at current prices.
The companies had to agree to a steep wage increase to end
the strike in June but higher labour costs are weighing on the
companies profitability amid weak platinum prices and are
triggering an industry-wide reshaping.
Before the strike Lonmin had the most solid financial
position of the three producers but analysts said its balance
sheet deteriorated more quickly than those of its peers during
the strike as all its main operations were in the strike-hit
area and unlike its rivals it could not rely on mines elsewhere.
"I think everyone knows they need to do something but they
are between a rock and a hard place," said Investec analyst Marc
Elliott. "Shutting down shafts or cutting jobs would encounter
big political opposition and could trigger another strike. But
any means to cut operating costs in a sustainable manner is
highly desirable."
Lonmin announced earlier this month a change in its
executive team, appointing turnaround specialist Johan Lesley
Viljoen as chief operating officer, replacing two previously
separate roles of executive vice president mining and executive
vice president processing.
In July Lonmin said it was aiming to lift production to 80
percent of normal levels by the end of its financial year in
September.
"Lonmin's immediate focus following the five-month strike is
to achieve a safe ramp up of production in order to rebuild the
business and restore profitability," Lonmin said, adding the
ramp up was progressing "better than planned".
The miner has said it expects output for its 2014 financial
year to be around 340,000 ounces, less than half of what it
produced the previous year.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Ed Stoddard; editing by
Louise Heavens and David Evans)