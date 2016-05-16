* H1 core profit $36 mln vs loss of $6 mln a year ago
* Share price up more than 10 percent in early trade
(Adds shares, detail, background)
By Barbara Lewis and Mamidipudi Soumithri
LONDON/BENGALURU, May 16 South Africa-focused
platinum producer Lonmin reported a core profit on
Monday after cost savings, and said it expected firm chemical
and car industry demand for the rest of the year despite the
Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal.
Its shares rose more than 14 percent in early trading,
outperforming the wider mining sector, which was around 2
percent higher.
Lonmin's shares have lost around 90 percent of their value
over the last year, hit by a strike, rising costs and plunging
platinum prices. In December, the company raised $400 million
from selling new shares.
In its first-half results statement, Lonmin said it had cut
losses per share to 1.8 cents from a loss of 164.6 cents the
same time a year ago, and reported a core profit of $36 million
versus a loss of $6 million in the first half of 2015.
Cost-cutting is ahead of schedule, with close to 70 percent
of the full-year target of savings of 700 million rand ($45
million) already achieved.
Net cash improved to $114 million at the end of March,
compared with $185 million net debt at the end of September.
CEO Ben Magara said in a conference call he did not
anticipate further job cuts at current market conditions, but
added conditions may change.
Volkswagen's admission last year that it cheated U.S. diesel
emissions tests could, analysts have warned, hit sales of diesel
cars, which need platinum for catalytic converters.
But Lonmin predicted emerging markets would spur demand as
they seek to catch up with the "ever tightening emission
standards of developed markets".
It also said it saw firm chemical industry demand, while the
jewellery market could remain static during the year.
($1 = 15.5008 rand)
(Editing by Adrian Croft and Mark Potter)