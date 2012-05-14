LONDON May 14 Platinum producer Lonmin
said first-half pre-tax profit fell to $18 million from $159
million a year ago, hit by rising costs, weak European demand
and safety stoppages that weighed on its production over the six
months.
But the world's third-largest platinum producer stuck to its
2012 guidance for costs and to its production target of 750,000
platinum ounces, "absent any further abnormal production
interruptions from safety stoppages, labour and community
unrest".
The platinum industry in South Africa has been battered by
safety stoppages but also by labour disputes, rising power and
labour costs. Lonmin said its rand unit costs rose 10.9 percent
in the first half to the end of March, but stuck to its full
year target of 8.5 percent.
Platinum sales for the six months totalled 318,402 ounces,
broadly flat on last year.
"The inflationary increases in our costs and what seemingly
appears to be an unrelenting depressed pricing environment also
impacted our profitability and cash flows," Lonmin Chief
Executive Ian Farmer said. "We have been managing our net debt
closely and will continue to do so. We remain on track to meet
our full year guidance."