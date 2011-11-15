JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 South Africa's mine
workers union on Tuesday rejected an increased wage offer from
Lonmin Plc and said it was moving closer toward
launching a strike at the platinum miner's operations.
A spokesman for the influential National Union of
Mineworkers said in a statement Lonmin had offered to increase
wages by 0.5 percent.
"The NUM has rejected these offers with the contempt it
deserves and feel that it is moving towards industrial action at
Lonmin," Lesiba Seshoka said.
Seshoka said the union had lowered its demand to an 11
percent increase, from 12 percent previously. The union is also
disputing the company's offers on housing allowances and medical
aid subsidies for workers' children.
The two parties are due to meet again next Tuesday, Seshoka
said.
(Reporting by David Dolan)