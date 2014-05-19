* CEO says Lonmin has lost a third of annual production
* Informal talks with union remain behind the scenes
* Platinum producers have lost $1.8 bln in revenue
(Adds CEO interview, details)
By Ed Stoddard and Silvia Antonioli
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, May 19 South African
platinum miner Lonmin has lost a third of its annual
production due to an industry strike over wages which its chief
executive described as a "bleeding" that might lead to the
company's death if not stopped in time.
South Africa's longest and costliest mining strike turned
violent this month, with four miners killed as more employees
tried to report for work at the world's top platinum producers.
Lonmin had anticipated a mass return of its employees to
work last week, but striking members of the main Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) prevented many other
workers from going back to the mines.
The strike has also hit the South African operations of
Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum,
taking out 40 percent of global production of the precious metal
used for emissions-capping catalytic converters in automobiles.
"The strike has now entered its 17th week and we have now
lost a third of our production for the whole year," Lonmin chief
executive Ben Magara said on Monday during a briefing with
journalists in Johannesburg.
"The company has been bleeding and there will come a point
when that bleeding means death," he later said in an interview
with Reuters TV.
According to Reuters' calculations the strike has cut around
900,000 ounces of industry production to date. In Lonmin's case,
it had been targeting year sales of over 750,000 ounces before
the strike began, so it has lost around 250,000 ounces so far.
Last week Lonmin said it might go to court in a bid to stop
the strike because of its increasingly violent nature and Magara
said: "We'll examine all our legal options in this regard."
Magara added there was now a "more visible" police presence
around its operations.
Talks with AMCU collapsed in late April and the companies
have been taking their latest offer directly to employees via
SMS text messages and other means.
AMCU is trying to prevent them from doing this and the
matter will be heard in the country's labour court on Tuesday.
Magara clarified comments made by the company last week
which had raised questions whether it would continue contacting
workers directly. While the SMS campaign had raised "security
risks," Lonmin was still communicating to its striking employees
in that manner, he said.
JOB LOSSES "INEVITABLE"
Magara told Reuters TV that while official talks with AMCU
had broken down, informal channels remained opened and he had
spoken to the union's president Joseph Mathunjwa at the weekend.
He also reiterated that the strike was making restructuring
and job losses "inevitable".
Lonmin has been burning cash of around $60 million a month
since the strike began on Jan. 23, though that number was now
coming down, Magara added.
The companies have offered pay hikes of up to 10 percent
that would raise the overall minimum pay package to 12,500 rand
($1,200) a month by July 2017, including the basic wage plus
cash allowances for things like housing.
They say they can afford no more, squeezed on one side by
soaring costs and the other by low prices.
AMCU, whose battle cry has been for "a living wage", has
said that is not enough and has focused the attention of its
members on the basic wage which excludes allowances.
The union initially demanded an immediate increase to 12,500
rand ($1,200) in just the basic wage, but softened that in March
to staggered increases that would amount to 12,500 rand within
three or four years.
The industry's problems have been underscored by the
platinum price, which is currently up only slightly from its
levels on the eve of the strike despite the loss of output.
Magara said he was surprised by the market's muted reaction.
To date the strike has cost the companies 18.6 billion rand
($1.8 billion) in lost revenue and employees over 8 billion rand
in wages, according to an industry web site that constantly
updates the tally. (here).
($1 = 10.3508 South African Rand)
(Additional reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Mark
Potter)