May 17 Lonmin Plc said it had
met with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU), the main union behind the two-day strike at the
company's South African operations, on Thursday to discuss a new
agreement recognising the AMCU as the platinum producer's
majority union.
Lonmin said talks with the AMCU, which represents 70 percent
of the company's rank and file employees and had called off the
strike on Wednesday, were continuing on Friday.
AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa had told strikers on
Wednesday that the union would press for Lonmin management to
recognise it as the majority union.