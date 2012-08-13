* Police, protestor killings brings death toll to 9
* Platinum sector under siege from union militancy
* Lonmin shares down 1.6 pct in London
* AMCU says in emergency meeting with Lonmin management
By Ed Stoddard and Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 13 Nine people including two
policemen have been killed in clashes between labour unions at a
South African mine operated by world no. 3 platinum producer
Lonmin , by far the deadliest spate of violence
in a turf war rocking the sector.
Lonmin said the situation was "volatile" at its Western
Platinum mine, 100 km (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg. The
plant was operating at reduced capacity and was under heavy
police guard.
Police told Reuters two policemen died after a machete
attack by a mob near the mine. Another officer was badly injured
and police in turn shot dead three protestors.
"We came under attack. The suspects took our weapons. A
shootout ensued and during that incident three suspects were
fatally injured," spokesman Lindela Mashigo told Reuters.
The mine is part of Lonmin's Marikana operations, which
produced 1.3 million ounces of platinum group metals in 2011.
Company officials could not say how much production had been
lost but they are expected to update the market later this week.
In London, Lonmin shares were down more than 1.5 percent.
The clashes involve a struggle for membership between the
dominant National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the upstart
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).
At least three people were killed in a similar round of
violence in January that led to a six-week closure of the
world's largest platinum mine, run by Impala Platinum.
The whole platinum sector is grappling with declining world
prices for the precious metal and a surge in union militancy in
South Africa, home to 80 percent of known reserves.
Aquarius Platinum briefly shut one of its
shafts this month after an attack by unidentified assailants
that left three dead and at least 20 injured.
The latest bout of blood-letting is the worst yet.
Two security guards were hacked to death on Sunday, while
the NUM said one of its members was killed while trying to
report for duty. Lonmin said a fourth employee had been found
dead with several gunshot wounds.
ROCK DRILL OPERATORS START STRIKE
The trouble began on Friday with an illegal strike by 3,000
rock drill operators at Western Platinum mine, echoing previous
incidents when AMCU has tried to recruit NUM members.
January's stoppage at Implats also started with an illegal
strike by rock drillers.
NUM and Lonmin officials told Reuters workers who wanted to
report for duty were being intimidated. AMCU has faced the same
allegations elsewhere but has always denied them.
Trade union Solidarity, which mostly represents skilled
white workers, said three of its members had been assaulted and
severely injured when they tried to report for duty.
It said if Lonmin could not guarantee the safety of its
members it would instruct them not to go to work, a situation
which would cripple the Western Platinum operations.
AMCU General Secretary Jeff Mphahlehle told Reuters he would
have an emergency meeting with Lonmin management on Monday and
said members of his union had also been attacked. Lonmin
confirmed it was in talks with the union.
The AMCU/NUM rivalry, which has already caused friction at
Lonmin's Karee mine, has now spread to other shafts at a time
when the company is cutting back on investment plans in the face
of weak demand and shrinking margins.
The challenge to the dominance of the 300,000-strong NUM
also has political ramifications given its role as a key support
base for the ruling African National Congress.