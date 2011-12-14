JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 South Africa's trade
union Solidarity said on Wednesday it has reached a two-year
wage agreement with platinum miner Lonmin that will see
its members get pay rises of up to 8 percent.
Lonmin, the world's No. 3 platinum producer, also
signed a deal with the bigger National Union of Mineworkers
earlier this month.
Solidarity said the increase will range between 6.5 percent
and 8 percent, depending on worker category and performance, and
will be backdated to Oct 1.
Bigger rivals Impala Platinum and Anglo American
Platinum reached agreements earlier this year with
South African unions but had to cough up above inflation wage
increases over the next two years which ranged from 8-10
percent. Annual inflation was 6.1 percent in November.