BRIEF-Societe LDC FY operating income up at 174.5 million euros
* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 174.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 160.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON May 9 Lonrho PLC : * Reports 39.1 million pounds revenues in first quarter and 7.2 percent increase in gross margin * Outlook for 2013 remains in line with the board's expectations
FRANKFURT, May 31 British companies may need to set up subsidiaries in continental Europe to take part in multibillion-euro space programmes funded by the European Union after Britain leaves the EU, the head of Europe's space agency told the Financial Times.