BRIEF-Marriott says targets to open nearly 80 hotels in Asia Pacific in 2017
* For 2017, nearly 80 hotels are targeted to open in Asia Pacific; two brands will also debut in Asia Pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 15 Lonrho PLC : * Shares open up 87.5 percent after co gets buyout offer
* Says it wins bid for tourism performance project worth 260 million yuan