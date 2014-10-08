BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
HONG KONG Oct 8 Lontrue Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net profit up 600-630 percent y/y at 95.7-99.8 million yuan (15.60-16.27 million US dollar)
SAO PAULO, April 25 British buyout firm Apax Partners LLP and a number of Brazilian investors plan to list information technology services provider Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia SA on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to the longest list of domestic initial public offerings in four years.