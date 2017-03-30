ZURICH, March 30 Lonza Group AG will
ask shareholders at next month's annual general meeting for
permission to issue up to 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.3
billion) in new shares to finance its acquisition of U.S.
capsule maker Capsugel, the Swiss pharmaceutical supplier said
on Thursday.
Lonza expects to give further details on the rights offering
on or around April 25, the company said in a statement
announcing the invitation to its April 25 AGM.
Basel-based Lonza is paying for the $5.5 billion Capsugel
deal through a mixture of new shares and debt, and will
communicate the exact split of the financing at a later date. In
February, it raised gross proceeds of 865 million francs through
an accelerated bookbuilding.
($1 = 0.9971 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)