ZURICH Oct 31 Switzerland's Lonza
revised down its forecast for full-year revenue growth on Friday
as bad weather weighed on its water business.
The specialty chemicals and life science group said it now
expects revenue growth under 5 percent from its previous
forecast of around 5 percent.
"The Water Treatment business again suffered the effects of
poor weather conditions that caused results to fall below last
year's level," Lonza said in a quarterly business update.
Lonza confirmed its forecast for growth in core earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of around 10 percent and said
capital expenditure will remain below 250 million Swiss francs
in 2014.
The company does not disclose financial details for the
third quarter.
