ZURICH, July 20 Swiss speciality chemicals and
life sciences group Lonza raised its guidance for 2016
after reporting the strongest earnings growth in its history
during the first six month.
First-half core earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
rose 20 percent to 312 million Swiss francs ($316.65 million),
surpassing average analyst expectations for core EBIT of 300
million francs.
Sales increased 6 percent year-on-year to 2.01 billion
francs.
"Specifically our Pharma&Biotech segment delivered
outstanding operational performance across all of our assets,"
Chief Executive Richard Ridinger said.
The group raised its guidance to reflect expected
double-digit core EBIT growth in 2016 and said strong cash flow
would further reduce net debt, which stood at 337 million
francs.
($1 = 0.9853 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael
Shields)