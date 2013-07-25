BRIEF-Jerusalem Pharmaceuticals board approves FY cash dividend
* Board approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2orP0yU) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, July 25 Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Swiss Lonza Group said they were discontining their collaboration for the development, manufacturing and marketing of biosimilars.
The mutual decision to end the venture, started in 2009, will allow both companies to concentrate on their own strategies and expertise, they said in a joint statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
* Board approves cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2orP0yU) Further company coverage:
* Receives FDA clearance for spinal deformity correction planning software for Mazor X surgical assurance platform