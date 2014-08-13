BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia signs distribution agreement with Malaysian distributor
* WHA signs distribution agreement with Malaysian distributor
LONDON Aug 13 Lookers
* Shares up 2.6 percent after Lookers posts 36 percent boost in H1 pretax profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Costas Pitas)
* WHA signs distribution agreement with Malaysian distributor
April 26 U.S. businesses would reap a windfall if President Donald Trump's plan to cut corporate tax rates and slash taxes on cash parked overseas becomes law, but it was unclear whether they would stimulate a surge in investment and job creation in return.