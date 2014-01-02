BRIEF-Wuhan Hanshang Group to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.4 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Jan 2 Lookers PLC : * Peter Jones has retired from his position as chief executive officer * Andy Bruce is now the chief executive officer of the company * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Tsai Tien-Chun has tendered his resignation as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2ox2O7X) Further company coverage: