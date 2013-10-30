LONDON Oct 30 Lookers became the
latest British car dealer to forecast better than expected 2013
profits on the back of resurgent car sales in its home market.
The firm, which owns the Lookers, Taggarts and Charles Hurst
brands, on Wednesday said retail new car sales rose 19 percent
in the last nine months and used car volumes rose 20 percent in
the same period.
Rival dealers Pendragon and Inchcape have
both forecast strong profit growth in recent days, benefitting
from the continued rise in car sales in Britain, bucking the
negative trend across much of continental Europe.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which
represents Britain's auto industry, has forecast sales of more
than 2.2 million cars this year, 8 percent higher than last
year. Last month's 12.1 percent rise was the 19th straight month
of increased sales.
Lookers said its aftersales business had increased
year-on-year turnover and that its parts division had returned
to growth.
The company's Chief Executive Peter Jones said its 2013
results would be "significantly ahead of current market
expectations" and that "further recovery in the UK new car
market provides a positive environment for further growth."
Prior to Wednesday's statement Lookers was expected to
report an average 2013 pretax profit of 43.5 million pounds
($69.9 million), according to Thomson Reuters data.