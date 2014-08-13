LONDON Aug 13 Britain's fourth largest car dealer Lookers < LOOK.L> posted a 36 percent rise in first-half pre-tax profit on Wednesday, giving it confidence that its full-year results would exceed current market expectations.

The firm, which sells nearly 120,000 new and used vehicles in Britain every year, reported adjusted pre-tax profit of 40.2 million pounds ($67.58 million) in the six months to 30 June 2014, compared to the 29.6 million pounds it made in the same period last year, spurred on by record car sales.

($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds) (Reporting By Costas Pitas)