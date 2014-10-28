London Oct 28 Britain's fourth largest car
dealer Lookers forecast better than expected 2014
results on Wednesday after seeing strong new car sales,
particularly in the busy month of September when the licence
plate changes.
The London-listed firm, which sells nearly 120,000 new and
used vehicles in Britain every year, said retail new car sales
rose 11.7 percent in the last nine months and used car volumes
increased by 5.4 percent on a strong performance in 2013.
Lookers, which also sells used cars, has benefited from a
recovery in the new vehicle market, with British new car sales
hitting a 10-year high in September, according to the Society of
Motor Manufacturers and Traders.
Lookers said its full-year results would be "slightly ahead
of current market expectations, which will represent a
significant increase over the result for the previous financial
year."
The car dealer has grown profits for five successive years,
outperforming the country's wider car sales market which showed
steep falls in 2008 and 2009.
Analysts at Liberum said consensus forecasts were likely to
nudge up after the update, which showed Lookers continued to
grow ahead of a strong British car market.
They upgraded their own pretax profit forecast slightly from
60 million pounds to 61 million pounds.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies, Editing by Paul Sandle)