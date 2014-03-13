By Jim Finkle
| BOSTON, March 13
BOSTON, March 13 Lookout, the mobile security
software maker, named telecommunications industry veteran Jim
Dolce as chief executive officer on Thursday, succeeding company
co-founder John Hering.
Seven-year-old Lookout said in a statement it "decided to
bring in a CEO with deep experience in building and scaling
companies to ensure Lookout's ongoing success."
Dolce, 51, has founded several companies and worked as an
executive at two major telecom industry firms, Akamai
Technologies Inc and Juniper Networks Inc,
Lookout said.
Privately held Lookout says its technology protects some 50
million mobile devices that run Google Inc's Android
operating system and Apple Inc's iOS system, making it
one of the worlds biggest mobile security firms. The bulk of its
customers are consumers using smartphones and tablets. It has
declined to release details on revenue or profitability.
Lookout has said it hopes to extend its reach into the
corporate market and expand the use of its technology that
protects embedded computers in other types of devices such as
automobiles, home automation systems and consumer appliances,
which are increasingly being connected to the Internet.
"The company has certainly found a niche in many areas. The
question is how do you put it all together," Dolce said in an
interview. He said his first job will be to identify "a
repeatable and scalable business model."
When asked if he intended to take the company public, Dolce
said he would examine the matter "once we have achieved the
business metrics that would allow us to seek different financial
opportunities."
Hering, who started the company at age 23 after graduating
from the University of Southern California, will become
executive chairman and focus on strategic partnerships,
long-term planning and ties with the security community.
Founded in 2007, the firm has raised $131 million to date
and competes with established security companies like Symantec
Corp and Intel Corp, Japan's Trend Micro Inc
and Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab.
The San Francisco company's investors include Deutsche
Telekom AG and Qualcomm Inc along with Accel
Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock Partners, Index
Ventures, Khosla Ventures and Mithril Capital Management.