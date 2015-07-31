STOCKHOLM, July 31 Swedish cash handling firm Loomis reported second-quarter core profit and organic growth below market expectations on Friday and said it was optimistic about potential acquisitions.

Loomis' earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), adjusted for items affecting comparability, rose to 397 million Swedish crowns ($46 million) from 333 million a year ago but were below forecasts of 415 million.

Like-for-like sales grew 1 percent, lower than expectations of 2 percent growth. Loomis, which had sales of 13.5 billion crowns in 2014, offers solutions for cash handling mainly to banks and retailers in 20 countries. ($1 = 8.6063 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)