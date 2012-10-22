* Gaffney had run $22 bln Loomis Sayles Bond Fund with Dan
Fuss
* Fuss, 79, has no immediate plans to retire - spokeswoman
* Two co-managers remain with Fuss on funds
BOSTON, Oct 22 A top Loomis, Sayles & Co bond
fund manager has left the firm to take a job with cross-town
rival Eaton Vance Corp, a spokeswoman for Boston-based
Loomis said on Mon day.
Kathleen C. Gaffney, 50, had been a co-manager of mutual
funds, including the $22 billion Loomis, Sayles Bond Fund, which
she had run with Dan Fuss, the firm's high-profile fixed income
manager, since 1997.
Gaffney stepped down from that fund and four others,
according to a securities filing on Monday. Including the five
funds and others, including offshore vehicles, Gaffney had
co-managed a total of $84 billion, said Loomis, Sayles
spokeswoman Erin Heard.
She did not have more information.
A spokeswoman for Eaton Vance did not immediately return
messages.
Loomis, Sayles is a unit of Natixis Global Asset Management.
Heard said Fuss, 79, has no immediate plans to retire.
He will continue to run products with co-managers, including
Matthew Eagan, 46, and Elaine Stokes, who is 47. Both became
co-managers with Fuss and Gaffney in 2007.
The filing showing Gaffney's departure from the funds was
first reported by Investment News.