Oct 22 Loomis Sayles Investments Asia Pte Ltd appointed Michael Chang as the director of institutional services, Asia.

Chang will help in building strategic relationships for Loomis Sayles in North Asia and will support the development of investment strategies and products for Natixis Global Asset Management (NGAM), the parent company of Loomis Sayles, throughout Asia.

Chang will report to Paul Ong, managing director of Loomis Sayles Investments Asia and head of the Loomis Sayles Singapore office. He will also report to John Gallagher, executive vice president and director of institutional services for the company's U.S., Canadian, UK and Singapore offices.

Chang was most recently the managing director of NGAM Taiwan. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)