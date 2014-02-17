(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Deal to be valued at about 3 bln rupees -sources
* Bharti to also assume 4 bln rupees of Loop debt -sources
* Deal could be announced this week -sources
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Feb 17 India's largest
cellular carrier, Bharti Airtel Ltd, will buy small
mobile operator Loop Mobile for about 3 billion rupees ($48
million), two sources said, the first merger in six years in an
industry long seen as ripe for consolidation.
Loop, which operates only in the financial capital Mumbai
with about 3 million subscribers, was up for grabs as a
potential acquisition as its spectrum licence lapses on Nov. 28.
A purchase would enable Bharti to surpass Mumbai market
leader Vodafone by customer numbers, although not by
revenue. Mumbai is one of the biggest cellphone markets in
India.
The deal, which would also see Bharti take on Loop's debt of
4 billion rupees, could be announced this week, said the
sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter. They declined
to be identified because the talks are not yet public.
Bharti and Loop declined to comment.
"Loop was an old player with a base of higher-paying
customers in a key market, so the deal is attractive for the
acquirer," said Rikesh Parikh, vice president for equities at
Motilal Oswal Securities.
Industry consolidation has been slow to take place in the
world's second-largest cellular market due to challenging merger
rules, including a new requirement that the buyer pay separately
for the target company's airwaves based on prices determined at
an auction.
Norway's Telenor and Russia's Sistema have
also been seen as potential acquirers in India. Both had to
scale back their Indian operations because of a court order
revoking all permits awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008
government process.
Sources said in 2012 that Telenor was in talks with Tata
Teleservices, while media reports have linked
Sistema to Aircel, the sixth-biggest carrier.
Parikh at Motilal Oswal Securities said similar deals to
Loop were unlikely as there aren't too many other small players
with sufficient spectrum or an attractive customer base.
Loop Telecom, an associate company of Loop Mobile, lost its
permits in 21 of India's 22 telecoms service areas after the
Supreme Court order on the 2008 wireless permits. Loop has
denied any wrongdoing.
Loop's main investor is Dubai-based Khaitan Holdings, whose
founders are related to the founding family of Indian
conglomerate Essar Group. Essar owns over 1 percent in Loop.
($1 = 62.0900 Indian rupees)
(Devidutta Tripathy, Sumeet Chatterjee and Prashant Mehra;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)