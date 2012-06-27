Nikkei falls 1 pct, pressured by stronger yen and Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday, surrendering the 20,000 level after losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
TORONTO, June 26 Loral Space & Communications Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its satellite manufacturing subsidiary, Space Systems/Loral to Canadian communications rival MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd for about $875 million.
The deal is set to enhance Macdonald Dettwiler's position in the communications arena and creates potential for increased business with both commercial and government clients.
"The combination is a very good strategic fit for both companies," John Celli, President of Space Systems/Loral said in a statement.
The boards of both companies have approved the deal, which is expected to close later this year after certain regulatory approvals.
Loral said in addition to the $875 million it will also receive cash dividends and other payments from its SS/L subsidiary, which are expected to be in excess of $135 million.
* Qiagen receives U.S. FDA approval for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) testing on automated Qiasymphony platform