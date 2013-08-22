PARIS Aug 22 France's Bettencourt family said
it had no plans to sell its stake in L'Oreal amid
rekindled interest in the shareholding structure of the world's
largest cosmetics group.
The family owns 30.50 percent of L'Oreal's capital while
Nestle, the world's biggest food group, has 29.50
percent.
A 10-year agreement between the two on a mutual right of
first refusal on their stakes expires in April 2014, a deadline
that has fuelled speculation about whether one or other of them
might sell.
"The family wishes to reiterate its long-standing commitment
to L'Oreal and to confirm that no disposal of its shares is
being contemplated," the Bettencourt family said in an emailed
statement issued late on Wednesday.
Nestle has said it would not decide on the future of its
stake before 2014.
At 1128 GMT, L'Oreal shares gained 1.2 percent to 127.1
euros, slightly outpacing the CAC-40 index of French blue chips
, which was up 1 percent.
