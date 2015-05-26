SHANGHAI May 26 L'Oreal SA will
reduce prices of most of its imported products in China to
encourage domestic consumption, the French cosmetics giant said
on Tuesday, after China promised to slash import tariffs on
goods including skincare products.
China said on Monday it will reduce import tariffs on
consumer goods including skincare products, Western-style
clothes and diapers from June 1, potentially giving a fillip to
global brands and bolstering domestic consumption amid faltering
economic growth.
"We have decided to actively respond to this decision by
lowering the prices of most of our imported products, as we
believe it will encourage domestic consumption," L'Oreal said in
a statement sent to Reuters.
