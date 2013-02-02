PARIS Feb 2 Cosmetics giant L'Oreal's
will start selling L'Oreal Paris products on the Internet in
France from March, the first time the mid-range brand will be
available for online purchase in the country, Le Figaro reported
on Saturday without citing sources.
Some of the group's high-end brands like Lancome and Kiehl's
are available online in France, but L'Oreal Paris cosmetics and
toiletries are distributed only through retail outlets such as
department stores and drugstores.
The newspaper cited a company spokesman saying that while
traditional distribution channels remain a priority for L'Oreal
Paris, its e-commerce site would offer exclusive services aimed
at consumers who are faithful to the brand.
L'Oreal was not immediately available to comment.